Water workers to strike over transfer of staff to Uisce Éireann

Unite members, who are in craft and operative grades, are taking the action on Friday, June 30th. Photograph: PA Wire

Members of the Unite trade union working in water services for local authorities are to stage a one-day strike next week.

The workers, who are in craft and operative grades, are taking the action on Friday, June 30th, after voting to reject the terms of a framework document intended to provide for the transfer of staff to the newly independent Uisce Éireann.

The document was brokered by the Workplace Relations Commission last year but the union wants additional guarantees regarding the future public service status of workers transferring to Uisce Éireann, the maintenance of terms enjoyed by those opting to remain with their local authorities and the removal of service and age requirements in relation to applying for redundancy.

Union members also want confirmation of the Government’s intention to hold a referendum on public ownership of the country’s water infrastructure.

READ MORE

In a statement, Unite’s general secretary Sharon Graham said the union’s members “overwhelmingly rejected the water services framework” and “are taking action to defend their working terms and conditions going forward, as well as defending the future of Ireland’s water system by ensuring that it stays in public ownership”.

Siptu recently settled a similar dispute after assurances from Minister for Housing and Local Government Darragh O’Brien that the rostered overtime and regular allowances currently received by local authority water workers would be protected in the event they opt to stay with local authorities and be redeployed rather than transfer to Uisce Éireann.

The union says it is satisfied with the terms of the guarantees received, although some of its members say some earnings are not covered and they stand to lose significant sums.