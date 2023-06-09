Ireland

Man shot in foot by masked men in Belfast cemetery

Incident occurred at the City Cemetery on the Falls Road on Thursday night

epa07261133 (FILE) - Northern Ireland's PSNI crest outside Antrim police station in Antrim, Northern Ireland, 02 May 2014 (reissued 04 January 2019). British media reports on 04 January 2019 state Police Service of Northern Ireland, PSNI has asked up to 1,000 officers to be deployed in Northern Ireland as a reinforcement in case of a no-deal Brexit. Authorities fear violence could occur if a hard border will be established between EU member Ireland and Northern Ireland. EPA/PAUL MCERLANE

PSNI said the victim taken into the cemetery grounds by two masked men and shot once in his foot. Photograph: Paul Mcerlane/EPA

Fri Jun 9 2023 - 07:41

A male has been shot in the foot by masked men in Belfast.

The incident occurred shortly after 10.30pm on Thursday at the City Cemetery on the Falls Road.

The PSNI said the victim taken into the cemetery grounds by two masked men and shot once in his foot.

The man was taken to hospital for treatment.

Anyone with any information about this incident or who may be able to help with the investigation, is asked to call police in Woodbourne on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 2231 08/06/23. – PA

