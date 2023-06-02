June Bank Holiday weather: Temperatures to hit 25 degrees in the west

Bathers at the Forty Foot at Sandycove, Dublin. Despite the higher air temperatures, three agencies have warned those planning to get into lakes, rivers or seas over the bank holiday weekend that water temperatures will remain cold. File image: Laura Hutton

Temperatures are predicted to hit 25 degrees in some parts of Ireland this weekend as the June Bank Holiday break looks set to be dominated by dry conditions and sunshine.

Met Éireann said any fog or mist on Friday morning would clear away, leaving a largely sunny day. However, there will be some cloud at times, especially in the north and east at first, and later in the southwest.

Highest temperatures are predicted to be between 21 and 24 degrees in the western part of the country on Friday, but cooler further east, especially near the Irish Sea, with highest temperatures hitting 16 to 20 degrees today in mostly moderate easterly winds.

On Friday night, it is forecast to be dry with some localised fog developing in light easterly or variable breezes, but skies will be mostly clear. Lowest temperatures predicted to be between five and 10 degrees.

READ MORE

[ Cold water and full moon warning for swimmers ahead of bank holiday weekend ]

Saturday’s weather is predicted to be similar to Friday’s, with some cloud over Ulster. Highest temperatures of 18 to 24 degrees are forecast, coolest in the east and warmest in the west, with light to moderate easterly breezes.

Sunday brings another sunny and dry day, with some patchy cloud at times. However, Met Éireann says it cannot rule out an occasional light shower in the north.

Highest temperatures will range from 18 degrees in the east to 24-25 degrees in the west and southwest, with light to moderate easterly winds.

On Saturday and Sunday nights, temperatures are not expected to go below eight to 12 degrees, and some mist and fog patches will develop in light breezes.

Bank Holiday Monday is forecast to be largely dry and sunny but cloud will build at times bringing the chance of isolated showers in the north.

Temperatures will be noticeably milder in the east than the previous few days as highest temperatures will range from 19 or 20 degrees in the north and east to 25 degrees in the west and southwest, all in mostly light easterly breezes.

[ Children, elderly and pregnant women at higher risk from uncooked food, expert warns ]

Despite the higher air temperatures, three agencies have warned those planning to get into lakes, rivers or seas over the bank holiday weekend that water temperatures will remain cold.

The Coast Guard, RNLI and Water Safety Ireland issued a joint safety appeal, reminding members of the public to think twice before dipping and take all necessary precautions before heading out on the water.

Water Safety Ireland’s deputy CEO Roger Sweeney appealed to the public to “remember that although air temperatures have risen, our waterways are still too cold for extended swims”.

Mr Sweeney said that a full moon on Saturday will make the coastline more precarious and rip currents will be stronger.