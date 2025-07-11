Ireland’s €156bn tax corporate tax bonanza and measuring the tariff threat

JP Morgan CEO Jamie Dimon spoke at an event in the Department of Foreign Affairs in Dublin on Thursday. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill / The Irish Times

Despite all the warnings about corporation tax drying up, Ireland’s corporate tax boom has generated €156 billion in just 10 years, figures from the Department of Finance show. Eoin Burke-Kennedy reports. Eoin also breaks down where that corporation tax money has been spent in his column this week.

Australian financial services giant Macquarie has agreed to sell Broadstone Housing Investments, its Irish social housing and mortgage-to-rent (MTR) business, to the unit’s chief executive. It marks a strategy U-turn for the Australian group, having failed to build up an Irish residential portfolio of scale. Joe Brennan has the story.

JP Morgan chief executive officer Jamie Dimon said in Dublin on Thursday that financial markets are too complacent about the outcome of US negotiations with trading partners on tariffs and pricing in a low probability of the Federal Reserve having to hike interest rates again. Joe Brennan was there.

One of the country’s best known trade unions, Mandate, has suffered a decline in membership of almost a third over five years, its latest returns to the Registry of Friendly Societies indicate. AS Emmet Malone reports, according to the figures provided by the union itself, Mandate had 20,257 members at the end of 2024, down from 29,250 in 2020 and 32,041 two years before that.

European politicians and diplomats were on standby waiting for word of a breakthrough in the tariff negotiations with the United States, which one official said had entered the “final phase”. Jack Power reports.

Staying with tariffs, in Agenda, Cliff Taylor assesses where the Trump trade policy is headed, and what are the potentail ramifications for Ireland.

When Pat Casey joined ServiceNow around two decades ago, he was employee number nine at the digital workflow company. It now has than 26,000 employees worldwide. He talks to Ciara O’Brien about his experiences at the firm.

DCC, the Irish conglomerate seeking to narrow its focus to energy, said it still sees its remaining businesses posting “good operating profit growth” in the financial year to next March, even though its first-quarter earnings were “modestly behind” the same period last year. Joe Brennan and Ian Curran have the story.

The Club Hotel at Goffs is moving this week to the global IHG franchise, giving it access to millions of potential customers around the world. Barry O’Halloran reports.

Grafton shares fell the most in three years on Thursday, after the company did not reiterate its guidance for the rest of the year. Shares in the owner of the Woodies DIY chain slumped as much as 8 per cent in London before paring the loss to 5.6 per cent. Ciara O’Brien reports.

In World of Work, Margaret E Ward looks at why workers should think about putting together their own personal risk register - something which companies do as a matter of course - and how it can help them to further their own careers.

The main creditor of Powerscourt Distillery is opposing efforts to have an examiner appointed over the business. Hugh Dooley was in court.

Irish consumers are paying €1.10 more for a pound of butter than this time last year, according to the Central Statistics Office (CSO). The figure comes as the annual rate of inflation overall edged up to 1.8 per cent in June, from 1.7 per cent the previous month, the lowest reading this year. Excluding energy and unprocessed food, prices in general were 2 per cent higher than at this time last year. Dominic Coyle has the details.

The Irish arm of international property company Hines has put an indicative price tag of €64.57m on 113 apartments and studios it is planning to sell for social housing to Dublin City Council. Gordon Deegan reports.

