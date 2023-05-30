Census 2022: Number of Catholics in the State falls by 10% as overall population ages

The population of the State was at 5,149,139 in April 2022, but has increased significantly even since then as the census only included 18,000 Ukrainians resident in the State at that time

The Republic of Ireland is becoming older, more diverse and less religious, according to the latest census data.

The population of the State was at 5,149,139 in April 2022, but has increased significantly even since then as the census only included 18,000 Ukrainians resident in the State at that time. That figure is closer to 75,000 now.

The profile of the population is getting progressively older. The average age of people in the State has increased from 36.1 in 2011 to 37.4 in 2016 to 38.8 in 2022.

The ageing population is reflected in a drop from 87 per cent to 83 per cent in the proportion of people who reported their health was good or very good since 2016.

The number of pensioners in the State has doubled from 8 per cent in 1986 to 16 per cent in 2022.

There has been a dramatic decline in the number of people in the State calling themselves Catholic. It has fallen from 79 per cent of the population to 69 per cent though the Central Statistics Office (CSO) believes this may have something to do with how the question was framed.

The census question was reframed following representation from the Humanist Association. The question was previously “what is your religion?” It assumed the census-filler had a religion. The question in the 2022 census was “what is your religion, if any?”

In Dublin city just over half of the population (53 per cent) identify themselves as Catholic, the lowest in the country while Mayo (80 per cent) has the highest percentage of self-identifying Catholics in the State.

The percentage of those declaring they have no religion has risen from 10 per cent to 14 per cent. The local authority with the highest percentages of those with no religion was Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown (24 per cent).

The census shows for the first time that net migration is a bigger driver of population growth than natural increase (births less deaths). Between 2016 and 2022 net migration increased by 219,787. Natural increase made up 167,487 of the change.

Previous population growths between 2006 and 2011 and 2011 to 2016 were driven by natural increase.

More than a million people (1,017,437), or 20 per cent of the population, were born outside the State representing an increase of 207,031 from six years previously. Just 77 per cent of the population identify as white Irish.

The percentage of non-Irish citizens has increased from 11 per cent to 12 per cent of the overall population and those who hold dual nationality has increased by 63 per cent to 170,597, just over three per cent of the population.

The Polish population remains the largest non-Irish nationality in the country but has fallen by almost a quarter from 122,515 to 93,680. This may reflect the strength of the Polish economy in recent years.

The same phenomenon has been observed in other accession countries to the EU which joined in 2004. The Lithuanian population has fallen from 36,552 to 31,177 and the Latvian population from 19,933 to 18,300.

The UK population has fallen from 103,113 to 83,347 in the last six years, but many may have availed of dual nationality after Brexit.

The number of Romanians has increased from 29,186 to 43,323, the number of Croatians from 5,285 to 13,649 and there has also been a strong increase in the number of Spanish and Italian nationals living in the State.

The number of Indians living in Ireland has almost quadrupled from 11,465 to 45,449, the number of Brazilians has doubled from 13,640 to 27,338 and the number of Chinese has increased by more than 40 per cent from 9,575 to 13,050.

Almost a third of the workforce (747,961 people) work from home for at least some of the week. That figure rose for 80 per cent for business, media and public service professionals and feel to 3 per cent for those working in services such as cleaning and catering.

Average rents have increased by 37 per cent to €273 per week (€1,183 per month) since 2016. Home ownership is down to 66 per cent in 2022 from 68 per cent in 2016 and 70 per cent in 2011.