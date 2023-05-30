Census 2022 results: all the data on Ireland’s latest demographics, as it happens

Good morning and welcome to our coverage of Census 2022. I’m Conor Pope.

At 11am the Central Statistics Office - which we will refer to from here on in as the CSO - will release the complete count based on the forms filled in by more than two million households last year. We’ll have all the information here with the full stories covering everything from health and migration to employment, education, the Irish language and religion.

Before we get to the numbers, you might spare a thought for the men and women who walked the streets, roads and laneways of Ireland in 2022 handing out and then collecting forms. More than 5,000 enumerators were recruited to deliver and collect Census 2022 forms to over two million households. It was a tough job but made tougher still for the 50 or so enumerators who were bitten by dogs as they went about their business.

Eh, fun fact time. The census is normally taken every five years but the record-collecting was postponed in 2021 as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

So, what do we know so far? Well officially nothing as the 11am release of all the data is set in stone. We did, however, get some preliminary numbers a few months back.

As of April 3rd last year, the State’s population had risen to 5.12 million, up 361,671 or 8 per cent over the previous six years..

The highest population growth was recorded in Leinster, concentrated in Dublin and the surrounding counties, though Longford — the second least populated county in the State — recorded the biggest percentage increase of 14.1 per cent in the six years, followed by Meath.