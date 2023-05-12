Man (50s) dies and teenager hospitalised after Galway crash

The Garda have appealed for any witness to Friday's crash to come forward

A man in his fifties has died after a collision between two vehicles near Loughrea in Co Galway on Friday.

The man, who was driving one of the vehicles, was taken to University College Hospital Galway to be treated for his injuries, where he later died. A post mortem will be conducted at a later date.

The crash occurred on the N65 at Moyleen, Co Galway, at around 7.30am.

The second driver, a man in his late teens was also taken to University College Hospital Galway with non-life threatening injuries.

The road was closed on Friday to allow for a technical examination to be done by forensic collision investigators and gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to the collision to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage, including dash cam, and were travelling on the N65 at the time of the collision, are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Loughrea Garda Station on 091 842 870, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.