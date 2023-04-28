Man in his early 20s dies after incident off Waterford coast

Gardaí and emergency services including a coast guard helicopter responded to the incident at Whiting Bay in Ardmore at around 1:30pm.

A young man died after getting into difficulty in the water off the Waterford coast while swimming with friends on Friday afternoon.

The Coast Guard removed three of the five people from the water with the others making their own way to shore. One man in his early 20s was taken by air ambulance to Cork University Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

No other injuries have been reported.

A file is to be prepared for the coroner.