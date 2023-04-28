Ireland

Man in his early 20s dies after incident off Waterford coast

Group of five got into difficulty while swimming near Ardmore

Irish Coast Guard

Gardaí and emergency services including a coast guard helicopter responded to the incident at Whiting Bay in Ardmore at around 1:30pm.

Conor Pope
Fri Apr 28 2023 - 20:39

A young man died after getting into difficulty in the water off the Waterford coast while swimming with friends on Friday afternoon.

The Coast Guard removed three of the five people from the water with the others making their own way to shore. One man in his early 20s was taken by air ambulance to Cork University Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

No other injuries have been reported.

A file is to be prepared for the coroner.

Conor Pope

Conor Pope

Conor Pope

Waterford
