Ireland weather: Sunshine and temperatures of up to 18 degrees forecast

The weather is to become milder than it has been in recent days, with temperatures of up to 18 degrees forecast.

According to national forecaster Met Éireann, Sunday will begin with a rather dull start to the day, with patches of drizzle and mist.

Cloud will continue to break up into sunny spells over the afternoon, with scattered showers occurring.

Siobhan Ryan, duty forecaster at Met Éireann, said “it will be much milder than recent days, with highest values of 14 to 18 degrees” on Sunday afternoon.

“It will be generally dry through [Sunday night], but later on some showers will begin to feed in across southern counties.”

Monday will start out quite cloudy, with scattered showers moving up from the south.

Better sunny spells will gradually develop through the day, with highest temperatures of 13 to 17 degrees.

Monday night will be dry with clear spells to begin and light southeast breezes. Temperatures will be cool with lows of 3 to 7 degrees. Meanwhile, later in the night some mist and fog will set in, which will be dense in parts.

Parts of the country will have possible mist and fog on Tuesday morning, with dry and sunnier skies setting in.

“There will be a good deal of dry weather nationwide on Tuesday, though there will be the chance of a few light showers in the west,” Ms Ryan said.

“Temperatures will come in at a very mild 15 to 18 degrees for much of the western half of the country, but it will be a little bit cooler elsewhere.”

Tuesday night will be mostly dry and clear in light to moderate easterly breezes. It will be chilly, with lows of two to six degrees.

Ms Ryan said there will be a “midweek dip” in temperatures. Wednesday will be a much cooler day nationwide, she said, with values more in the region of 11 to 14 degrees.

There will be increasing clouds throughout the day on Wednesday, which will feed into a scattering of showers, possibly heavy along the east coast - coolest here too..

“Thursday and Friday at the moment looks mainly dry, sunny spells… and temperatures coming in at 12 to 17 degrees. All the while, it should be mildest across the western half of the country.”

Overall, Met Éireann said the outlook for the week is mostly dry and settled with high pressure largely dominating. It will be mild in the sunshine, especially across the west of the country.