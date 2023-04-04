Man dies in house fire in Douglas area of Cork

The road was closed to the public on Tuesday evening with local diversions in place. Photograph: Colin Keegan/Collins

A man has been killed in a house fire in Cork.

The blaze occurred at a property on Douglas Road West, Douglas on Tuesday afternoon.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene. The road was closed to the public on Tuesday evening with local diversions in place.

In a tweet, Cork Fire Brigade said a number of crews were dealing with a serious house fire in West Douglas Village and urged caution in the area.

A spokesman for Cork City Council said three units of the fire brigade and senior officers responded to the fire at a residential property on Tuesday afternoon.

The house is situated on one of two rows of former industrial housing in the area. Local councillor Mary Rose Desmond said the terrace of cottages had initially been part of the Douglas Mills development and praised firefighters for ensuring it had not spread.

“Our thoughts are with the family and friends as this tragic event unfolds for them this evening,” she said.

Local reports suggest the victim was in his 40s.

No further information was immediately available.