Government in talks with UN to withdraw Irish troops from Golan Heights

Personnel from the 46th Infantry Group at a review at Custume Barracks, Athlone, ahead of their deployment with Undof. Photograph: Eric Luke / The Irish Times

The Irish government has told the United Nations it is withdrawing Defence Forces troops currently serving on its peacekeeping mission in Syria. The move is intended to free up resources to honour the Defence Forces’ commitment to the EU Battlegroup system and comes amid a chronic shortage of personnel in the Army, Naval Service and Air Corps.

Tánaiste and Minister for Defence, Micheál Martin TD, on Tuesday formally informed the Government of his decision to withdraw the Defence Forces from the United Nations Disengagement Observer Force (Undof) on the Golan Heights.

However, the decision was known long before today, as it was revealed in The Irish Times last month. Some token Irish presence may be maintained at Undof headquarters but Irish involvement in the mission proper is effectively being end. The specific date the Irish troops will withdraw was now set to be discussed with the UN.

The current Defence Forces involvement in Undof has been ongoing since September 2013.

Mr Martin said it was important the sustainability of Defence Forces overseas missions was reviewed. He pointed out when it was agreed last year the Defence Forces would participate in the 2024-25 EU battlegroup the likelihood of other missions being impacted was well flagged and an assessment of all missions was commenced.

“That assessment has now been completed, and the military advice provided to me was that the Defence Forces’ should reduce our commitments with Undof in preparation for our participation in the EU Battlegroup,” he said.

There are currently 130 Defence Forces peacekeepers in southwest Syria serving with Undof, which since 1973 has been responsible for maintaining a ceasefire between Israel and Syria. Last year, the Government agreed to commit a mechanised infantry company, numbering 174 troops, to the revamped EU Battlegroups which will act as a rapid intervention force under the EU’s Common Security and Defence Policy.

The Battlegroups will be responsible for stabilising dangerous situations outside the EU while a more long-term peacekeeping operation is established.

The Defence Forces will form part of the 2,000 strong German-led Battlegroup which start training next year and remain on standby through 2025. Due to the staffing crisis impacting the Defence Forces, officials have decided another overseas commitment will have to be wound down to free up the required manpower.