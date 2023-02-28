Windsor Framework: Deal will make positive difference to people in Northern Ireland, Sunak says

The EU and UK have reached a new deal to change trade rules for Northern Ireland in a bid to resolve the long-running post-Brexit disagreement and end the North’s political stalemate. The key thing is, how will the DUP respond?

Here is a quick summation of some key reporting.

‘The DUP will take a collective decision,’ Jeffrey Donaldson says

DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson has said the party would take its time to study the legal text of the deal on Northern Ireland protocol before reaching a decision.

Mr Donaldson said the party would take legal advice on the agreement.

“We need to understand this agreement fully. We will consult it,” he said.

“We’ll look at the arrangements in relation to how the movement of goods will operate in practice.”

He told RTÉ Radio 1 on Tuesday there was no division within the party.

“Colleagues will of course express opinions, but the DUP will take a collective decision on this,” Mr Donaldson said.

“We need to examine in detail the legal text and indeed in their views, both Sammy Wilson and Ian Paisley, have made clear that we need to examine the legal text and understand exactly what this agreement is.

“We will take our time.”

Donaldson says there is no split in the DUP party over deal

DUP party leader Jeffrey Donaldson has said there is “absolutely not” a split in his party over the Windsor Framework.

Speaking on BBC Radio Ulster today, the DUP leader said the party would assess the legal text before coming to a “collective” conclusion.

“Let me be clear, our party officers, our assembly members, our members of parliament, and ultimately, our party executive, will determine the party’s approach on this issue,” he said.

“We will consult and we will take our time. We will talk to people. We will listen to what people are saying, they will articulate their views. Of course, there will be a diversity and a range of views.— PA

Sunak suggests Windsor Framework ‘about what is best for people of Northern Ireland’

British prime minister Rishi Sunak has suggested that the new Windsor Framework which was unveiled yesterday was “not necessarily about me or one political party... it’s about what’s best for people and communities”. He described the deal as a “huge step forward” for the people of Northern Ireland.

While DUP leader Jeffery Donaldson has given a cautious welcome to the deal, the party has yet to decide if they can support it, saying they require time to consider the detail of the lengthy document.

Mr Donaldson said the agreement goes “some way” to addressing their concerns, but issues remain.

He told BBC Radio 4′s Today programme that “at first reading”, the Stormont brake mechanism gives the devolved government in Northern Ireland “the ability to apply the brake where the application of EU law for the purposes of facilitating cross-border trade impacts on our ability to trade with the rest of the United Kingdom”.

Sir Jeffrey said Northern Ireland should have unfettered access to the GB market, and if changes to EU law were to impact that “then it is right that Stormont has a brake and that we’re able to ultimately veto any new such law”.

Speaking to BBC Radio 4′s Today programme this morning Mr Sunak said the deal had been agreed with the British government and the EU.”It is about what is best for the people of Northern Ireland,” he said.

Mr Sunak is due in Belfast to secure support for the so-called Windsor Framework. He said businesses in Northern Ireland want stability and certainty.

Mr Sunak said businesses had told him that if the protocol issue is resolved, that will unlock a lot of investment. He also said that not all customs checks on the border would be removed as they would be required for goods in the so-called red channel, or set for onward transit into the single market.

Asked about border posts at Irish Sea crossings, the Prime Minister told BBC Radio 4′s Today programme: “One of the key achievements of the Windsor Framework is it removes any sense of an Irish Sea border, so that when goods move from Great Britain to Northern Ireland, they will now move without customs bureaucracy, they will move without routine checks.”

He said: “The border posts are there very specifically for the red lane. Because as part of having a green lane, where goods flow freely within our UK internal market, if goods are actually going to the Republic of Ireland, ie going into the EU, well, that’s not our country and it’s entirely reasonable, that we have checks for those types of goods.

He said role of European Union law in Northern Ireland “only persists for as long as the people are happy with it”.

“What we have done yesterday is introduce a new measure – the Stormont brake – which gives power to the institution in Northern Ireland, Stormont, to say that if there’s a new law that’s going to significantly impact people’s lives coming from the EU, they will be able to block it,” he said.

He added: “I have spent a lot of time listening to unionist communities from Northern Ireland and indeed all parties that I’ve engaged with, because this is about everybody, and I have taken the time to understand their concerns.

“I am confident that the Windsor framework addresses those concerns but I also respect that everybody, including unionist representatives of all parties, will need the time and the space to consider the detail.” - Agencies