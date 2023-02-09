Man arrested in connection with incident of drone activity at Dublin Airport

Drone sightings in the vicinity of Dublin Airport on three occasions in the past two weeks halted landings and take-offs at the airport . Photograph: PA Images

Gardaí investigating an incident of drone activity at Dublin Airport that occurred on Tuesday 24th January have arrested a man.

The man is currently being detained at Dublin Airport Garda Station under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 and investigations are ongoing, a garda spokesman said.

Drone sightings in the vicinity of Dublin Airport on three occasions in the past two weeks halted landings and take-offs at the airport, which delayed, grounded and diverted planes and upset the travel plans of thousands of passengers.

Following the incident over the bank holiday weekend, Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan met representatives of DAA, the Garda and the Irish Aviation Authority.

A statement issued after the meeting outlined that a policy framework for unmanned aircraft system (drones) is also in development and will include measures on enforcement and compliance.

“The Ministers will engage across Government to strengthen our ability to deal with such incidents, including exploring the potential for enhanced technological solutions,” they added.

Minister Ryan later said he would ask Tánaiste Michéal Martin, who is also Minister for Defence, to look at “evolving technologies” to “take down” drones that threaten aircraft security at Dublin Airport.