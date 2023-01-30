‘Music is part of where we’re from’: Concert held in memory of Creeslough explosion victims

Clannad's Moya Brennan (right) and Altan's Mairéad Ní Mhaonaigh (centre) during rehearsals for the Together for Creeslough concert in the Aura Leisure Centre in Letterkenny, Co Donegal. Photograph: Joe Dunne

A minute of reflection has been held in Co Donegal in memory of the victims of the Creeslough explosion.

The names of the ten victims were read aloud at the opening of the Together for Creeslough concert, which took place in the Aura Leisure Centre in Letterkenny on Monday evening.

Shauna Flanagan Garwe (5), her father Robert Garwe (50), James Monaghan (13), and his mother Catherine O’Donnell (39), Leona Harper (14), Jessica Gallagher (24), James O’Flaherty (48) Martina Martin (49) Martin McGill (49) and Hugh Kelly (59) died in the explosion at the Applegreen service station and apartment complex in October.

Originated by former Westlife singer Brian McFadden and promoter Joe Gallagher, the concert is being held in support of the people of Creeslough and to thank the emergency services and all those who helped in the rescue effort.

Tickets for the concert sold out within hours of going on sale in December, with about 1,500 people expected to attend.

The show is co-hosted by Clannad’s Moya Brennan and Altan’s Mairéad Ní Mhaonaigh, with Brian McFadden, Keith Duffy, Brian Kennedy, Mickey Joe Harte, Lisa McHugh, Claire Bowe, and The Whistling Donkeys are among those due to perform.

As well as relatives of the victims and first responders, also present are TD Malcolm Noonan, representing the Government; cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council, Councillor Liam Blaney; Irish Eurovision winner Dana; and Tony Hamilton, chief executive of the Celtic FC Foundation.

Welcoming the audience on Monday evening, one of the organisers, Ciaran O’Donnell, said they had been “overwhelmed” by “help and support and generosity” and thanked everyone who made the concert possible.

“Music,” he said, “as we all know, plays a huge part in life in Donegal. It’s part of what we are, and it’s part of where we’re from.”

Opening the concert, Moya Brennan and Mairéad Ní Mhaonaigh said “even though this tragedy happened in Creeslough, it happened to all of the Donegal people, who are all with you”.