Funeral of Cork toddler who died after choking on a grape to take place on Saturday

The funeral of a two-year-old boy who died after he choked on a piece of fruit earlier this week will take place in Skibbereen, Co Cork, on Saturday afternoon.

Joshua Odonkor, of Ard Carrig, is survived by his parents Philomena and Moses and his brother Emmanuel.

He will lie in repose at Hurley and O’Sullivan’s Funeral home in the town on Saturday from 2pm for family and close friends. Following prayers he will be buried in St Patrick’s cemetery in Coronea, Skibbereen.

Joshua died on Wednesday evening at his home after he choked on a grape. Emergency services rushed to the housing estate shortly after 9pm when the alarm was raised by his family.

A post-mortem followed at Cork University Hospital and an inquest will be held in due course. Gardaí have confirmed that the incident is being treated as a “tragic accident.”

Former Mayor of Skibbereen and independent councillor Karen Coakley said that locals are “heartbroken” for the Ghanaian family, who moved to the area recently. She added that every effort will be made to support the family emotionally and practically in the coming months.

A toddler from Co Wicklow also died in a similar tragedy earlier this month after she experienced difficulty whilst eating food when she was at a creche. She was rushed by ambulance to Dublin where she died.

In a statement gardai said that they were made aware of an incident that result in the sudden death of the young girl at Children’s Hospital Ireland in Crumlin in Dublin on January 19th.

“A post-mortem has been held and a file will be forwarded to the Dublin City Coroner in due course.”

Gardaí are treating the death as a tragic accident.