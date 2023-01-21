Ireland

Woman (30s) dies after car enters a river in Co Mayo

Driver of vehicle pronounced dead at the scene near car park in Castlebar

A Garda road closure close to the scene near Aclint Bridge in Ardee, Co Louth, after three women were killed and two men seriously injured in a road accident involving three cars. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Friday July 21, 2017. Gardai said one woman, aged 39, was driving one of the cars, and the two other women, aged 69 and 37, were passengers. See PA story ACCIDENT Deaths Ireland. Photo credit should read: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

Emergency services attended the scene of the incident near Hoban’s car park in Castlebar at 11.45pm. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

Glen Murphy
Sat Jan 21 2023 - 11:34

A woman in her 30s has died following a road traffic incident in Co Mayo late on Friday night.

Emergency services attended the scene of the incident near Hoban’s car park in Castlebar at 11.45pm after being alerted to a car in a river.

The woman, who was driving the car, was pronounced dead at the scene. Her body was taken to Mayo General Hospital’s mortuary where a postmortem will be carried out.

The scene remained closed on Saturday morning to allow a forensic examination to take place.

READ MORE

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident to contact them, along with any road users who were in the area between 10pm and midnight, as well as those who may have dash cam footage.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Castlebar Garda station on 094 903 8200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

Glen Murphy

Glen Murphy

Glen Murphy is an Irish Times journalist

An Garda SíochánaMayo
LATEST STORIES