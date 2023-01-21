Woman (30s) dies after car enters a river in Co Mayo

Emergency services attended the scene of the incident near Hoban’s car park in Castlebar at 11.45pm. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

A woman in her 30s has died following a road traffic incident in Co Mayo late on Friday night.

Emergency services attended the scene of the incident near Hoban’s car park in Castlebar at 11.45pm after being alerted to a car in a river.

The woman, who was driving the car, was pronounced dead at the scene. Her body was taken to Mayo General Hospital’s mortuary where a postmortem will be carried out.

The scene remained closed on Saturday morning to allow a forensic examination to take place.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident to contact them, along with any road users who were in the area between 10pm and midnight, as well as those who may have dash cam footage.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Castlebar Garda station on 094 903 8200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.