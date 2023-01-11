GAA commentator Paudie Palmer had ‘gift of joy’, funeral told

Colette Palmer, widow of Paudie Palmer, with their daughters Claire and Emily at the funeral in Innishannon on Wednesday of the broadcaster and retired teacher. Photograph: Daragh McSweeney/Provision

GAA commentator Paudie Palmer had the gift of joy and put as much effort and enthusiasm in to his coverage of a match “in some unknown village” as he did to the “senior hurling final,” his requiem Mass has heard.

The 65-year-old commentator with C103/96FM died on January 8th at Cork University Hospital after a road crash which occurred at Dunkereen crossroads, near Innishannon, on December 29th.

Mourners at St Mary’s church in Innishannon heard that Mr Palmer, who was also a retired teacher and a columnist with the Echo newspaper, had loved every minute of what was to be his last Christmas with his first grandchild, Lucas Pádraig, who was born last September.

His daughter Claire told the hundreds who had gathered for the funeral that her father had adored the newborn.

“Dad was looking forward to this year for so many reasons but being able to see his grandson Lucas grow and learn made his day. And that has now been robbed from us and him. There has been a piece of all three of us lost forever more.”

Chief celebrant Fr Finbarr Crowley said the biggest talent of the late Mr Palmer was that he instinctively grasped the importance of celebrating “the smallest and biggest [sporting] victories”.

He said the local community and beyond had been in shock since the road incident just days after Christmas.

“People who didn’t even know Paudie but who knew his voice. People are just in a state of shock because he was part of all of our lives.”

Fr Crowley recalled a Saturday when he celebrated Mass only to switch on the radio afterwards to find that his home club, Bandon, had scored a goal in a county final. He said the only problem was that while Mr Palmer had announced the goal he had not given the overall score.

“I said: ‘Paudie, for God’s sake give us the score. I am losing my mind.’ Eventually the score came! It was always a joke between us.”

Fr Crowley emphasised that Mr Palmer always had time for people.

“He made the world a better place to live in by his unassuming character and presence. His greatest gift was that he didn’t realise the impact he was having on people’s lives. It was a natural instinct for Paudie to be there for people.”

He described Mr Palmer as having a multitude of gifts including the palpable sense of joy he brought to his commentating.

“Whether it was for C103FM from some unknown village in Co Cork or senior hurling final it made no difference to Paudie or his listeners because we all lived the excitement. But above all what Paudie got was that sense of community. The joy that a small village could celebrate a victory the same as the biggest club in Ireland could celebrate a victory.

“I don’t think he realised what it did for every single community.”

Fr Crowley said Mr Palmer had taught for more than 40 years at St Brogan’s College in Bandon, where he was extremely well thought of by students and staff.

He thanked Mr Palmer’s widow, “the love of his life” Colette, and the couple’s two adult children for allowing him the freedom to indulge his passion for GAA.

Denis Palmer thanked the thousands of people who had queued in the rain to attend the removal of his brother on Tuesday night.

“We received an overwhelming amount of support to Paudie and how he was loved by all. It has been a huge comfort to us during these difficult days.”

He said his brother had never caused hurt to anyone for their efforts on or off the field, regardless of how bad the situation might be.

“For him sport and life was to be enjoyed and cherished.”

Mr Palmer is survived by his wife Colette, his daughters Claire and Emily, his brothers Denis, Richie and John, his grandson Lucas Pádraig, his extended family, former colleagues at St Brogan’s College and a wide circle of friends in the sporting world.

The native of Kenmare in Co Kerry was the uncle of Claudine Keane, who is the wife of former Ireland international Robbie Keane. The couple were in attendance at the Mass. Claudine said a prayer of the faithful.

Other attendees at the mass included Bishop Fintan Gavin of the diocese of Cork and Ross, GAA stars Seán Óg Ó hAilpín and Alan Quirke, Munster GAA council public relations officer Bob Ryan, author Alice Taylor and C103/96FM managing director Kieran McGeary.

In moving scenes prior to the Mass the flag-covered coffin of Mr Palmer was carried from the centre of Innishannon to the church in relay by honour guards from various GAA clubs and St Brogan’s College. Following the Mass, burial took place in the adjoining cemetery.

A 33-year-old man has appeared in court charged in connection with the hit-and-run incident in which Mr Palmer sustained his injuries in Innishannon on December 29th. He will appear before Bandon District Court again on January 19th.