Cork sports broadcaster Paudie Palmer dies after hit-and-run incident

Paudie Palmer has died after being injured in a hit and run incident over a week ago.

Tánaiste Micheál Martin has led tributes to well known Cork sports broadcaster Paudie Palmer (66) who has died after being injured in a hit and run incident over a week ago.

Mr Martin said that the news that Mr Palmer, a broadcaster with C103 County Sound had died in Cork University Hospital overnight would be greeted with sadness throughout Cork.

“I want first to extend my sympathies to Paudie’s wife Colette and his daughters, Claire and Emily who must be devastated at the news that he has passed away at Cork University Hospital.

“Paudie was part of all our lives here in Cork for many, many years, particularly those of us involved in sport and in Gaelic games and we kind of relished every word of his commentary on games.

“He came from a deep background himself in GAA- -he understood it instinctively and he had the respect of all those involved in Gaelic games and the world of sport more generally.

“And that was because he had wonderful insights into the game and we will miss him greatly because he was such a distinctive voice particularly through radio and his column in The Echo.

“We always looked forward to hearing him and reading him to get insights on the intercounty scene and the club scene here in Cork because he always had the ability to create debate and discussion.

“I think people in sport in general will mourn his passing and again to his family, Colette, Claire and Emily, our hearts go out to them in terms of the enormous loss to them on this sad day.”

Cork 96FM and C103 Station Director, Kieran McGeary said that Mr Palmer’s death would be felt not just by his colleagues in the broadcasting world but also by his legion of loyal listeners on C103.

“This is very sad news for us to wake up to today… Paudie was a great character and a great member of team and he was an extremely popular as a commentator,” said Mr McGeary.

“He was extremely witty and sometimes some of this witticisms were a bit on the edge but I think that’s what people enjoyed about him – he was a great commentator over the years.

“He’s a great loss to the GAA community and on stage on behalf of all the management and staff at Cork’s 96FM and C103, I want extend our condolences to his wife, Colette and their family.”

A native of Templenoe in Co Kerry, Mr Palmer had worked as a teacher at St Brogan’s Community School in Bandon for 40 years but it was in his role as a sports commentator he was best known.

A popular voice on C103 for his passionate and colourful commentary on both intercounty and club matches in Cork, Mr Palmer also wrote a popular regular sports column in The Echo newspaper.

Mr Palmer was also the uncle of Robbie Keane’s wife, Claudine who last week tweeted and asked people for prayers for her uncle after he was seriously injured in a hit and run on December 28th.

He had been rushed by ambulance to Cork University Hospital after he suffered serious head injuries in the incident at Dunkereen Cross near his home in Innishannon around 9.30am on December 28th.

A 32-year-old man has since appeared in court and been remanded in custody on four driving charges including failing to render appropriate assistance to Mr Palmer following the crash.