Remains of sea swimmer recovered near Killiney

Gardaí confirmed the woman's body was taken from the water at Killiney at approximately 11am last Thursday. Photograph: Colin Keegan/Collins Dublin

The remains of a swimmer have been recovered from the sea off Killiney in south Dublin.

The woman, who was aged in her sixties, had been reported missing last Tuesday.

Gardai confirmed her body was taken from the water at Killiney at approximately 11am last Thursday.

Her remains were taken to Loughlinstown Mortuary where a post-mortem was conducted. Foul play is not suspected.

READ MORE

A spokesman for the Irish Coast Guard said it was alerted to the missing person report at approximately 10pm on Tuesday.

A search and rescue operation was coordinated by Marine Rescue Coordination Centre Dublin in conjunction with Dublin Fire Brigade, An Garda Siochana, Dun Laoghaire Coast Guard Unit, Dun Laoghaire RNLI, Rescue Helicopter R118 and the HSE.

“Following an extensive search, the casualty was recovered from the water early Thursday morning and transferred to Loughlinstown Hospital, Co. Dublin.”