Man (20s) killed in two-vehicle collision in Co Limerick

A man has died in a collision between a car and a van on the R513 Garryspillane to Ballylanders Road in Co Limerick.

The crash occurred at about 6.15am on Monday.

The driver of the car, a man aged in his early 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene. His body has been removed to University Hospital Limerick where a postmortem is expected to take place in coming days.

The driver of the van, a man age in his late 50s, has been taken to Cork University Hospital to be treated for injuries that are believed to be non-life threatening.

The R513 is currently closed from Garryspillane village to Ballylanders village with local diversions in place. Garda forensic collision investigators are examining the scene.

Gardaí have appealed to anyone who may have witnessed the collision to come forward. Any road users who were travelling in the area at the time who may have camera footage (including dashcam) are asked to make it available to gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Bruff Garda station on 061 382 940, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.