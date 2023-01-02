Cork store celebrates after selling winning Millionaire Raffle ticket

Staff at the Tesco store in Mahon Shopping Centre celebrate after one of their customers scooped the top prize of €1 million in the Millionaire Raffle draw on New Year’s Eve. Photograph: Darragh Kane/Mac Innes Photography

A Tesco store in Co Cork has been revealed as the seller of the winning ticket for the National Lottery’s Millionaire Raffle.

Staff at Tesco in Mahon Point Shopping Centre, on the outskirts of Cork City, celebrated after it was announced the store sold the ticket.

The draw, which took place on New Year’s Eve, had a top prize of €1 million.

According to the National Lottery, the winning ticket was sold on Sunday, December 18th. The ticket number was 219908.

The winner is yet to come forward and has been urged to contact the National Lottery prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or email claims@lottery.ie to make arrangements to collect their prize.

The New Year’s Eve draw also saw five players, from Carlow, Dublin and Kilkenny, scoop €100,00 each. Meanwhile, 6,000 players won prizes ranging from €10,000 to €500.

Ticket holders across the country are being asked to check their tickets carefully. Players can check lottery.ie for the full list of the winning ticket numbers.