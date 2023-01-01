Pope Benedict funeral expected to draw low-key attendance

Pope Francis in St Peter’s Basilica: In relation to Pope Benedict's death, he asked the crowds in St Peter’s Square to 'all join together, with one heart and one soul, in thanking God for the gift of this faithful servant of the Gospel and of the church'. Photograph: Andrew Medichini/AP

Ireland’s newly appointed Ambassador to the Holy See, Frances Collins, is likely to be the State’s only official representative in attendance at the funeral Mass of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI at St Peter’s Basilica on Thursday.

President Michael D Higgins will not be attending and a spokesperson for the Department of Foreign Affairs confirmed that Ambassador Collins would represent Ireland. She arrived in Rome just weeks ago, presenting her credentials to Pope Frances on November 28th.

“In line with the official notification issued by the Vatican on December 31st on the arrangements for the funeral ceremony for Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, with the exception of Germany and Italy, the presence of other official delegations is not envisaged,” a spokesperson for the Department of Foreign Affairs told The Irish Times.

“Countries are expected to be represented by their ambassadors. Ireland will be represented by Ambassador Frances Collins.”

READ MORE

A spokesperson for Mr Higgins also told The Irish Times that the President was not travelling for the funeral.

Diplomatic protocol

The Irish Catholic Bishops’ Conference will be represented in St Peter’s on Thursday by two of its members, the conference president and Catholic Primate Archbishop Eamon Martin and the conference vice-president Archbishop of Dublin Dermot Farrell. It was unclear last night whether Cardinal Sean Brady, Ireland’s only cardinal, would attend.

The low-key Irish attendance at the funeral is likely to be replicated by other states as Pope Emeritus Benedict retired as Vatican head of state, as well as pope, almost 10 years ago in February 2013. The first pope to do so in 600 years, and the first Vatican head of state to do so since it was set up in 1929, his death has created an unprecedented situation where diplomatic protocol is concerned. This has led to not inconsiderable confusion in states, including Ireland, which would normally be expected to be represented at a papal funeral.

Speaking on Sunday in Rome about Benedict at the Angelus on Sunday, Pope Francis asked the crowds in St Peter’s Square to “all join together, with one heart and one soul, in thanking God for the gift of this faithful servant of the Gospel and of the church”. An estimated 40,000 faithful people were there, some with German flags and banners bearing the name “Benedict XVI”.

‘Gift for the church’

On Saturday evening, hours after his predecessor died, the pope spoke of Benedict as “a gift for the church and the world”.

Later that evening, he prayed over Benedict’s body at the Mater Ecclesiae Monastery, where Benedict had lived since standing down as pope in 2013. Pope Francis had also been there earlier on Saturday morning shortly after Benedict’s death at 9.34am.

The remains, dressed in red liturgical vestments with a mitre, were lying in repose next to a large crucifix, a nativity scene and a Christmas tree in the monastery chapel. They will be transferred to St Peter’s Basilica on Monday morning where they will lie in state from 9am until Thursday’s funeral.

Private visits by cardinals and people closely connected to Pope Benedict took place at the monastery chapel on Sunday.