Man (30s) dies off the coast of Co Galway

Members of the Coast Guard, pictured on a training operation, helped to recover the man's body from the water.

A man in his 30s has died off the coast of Co Galway on Thursday afternoon, gardaí have said.

Gardaí and emergency services were alerted to an incident in the water off the coast of Spiddal shortly before 1.30pm on Thursday. It is understood a male got into difficulty in the water.

Following a search operation by the emergency services, including the coast guard, the body of the male (30s) was recovered from the water. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A spokesman for the gardaí said a file will be prepared for the coroner.