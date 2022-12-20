Rathkeale violence: Impose exclusion orders to restore order, says local TD

Armed gardaí were called to restore order in Rathkeale, Co Limerick on Monday night after violent scuffles. Photograph: PA

Limerick TD Niall Collins, the Minister of State for Higher Education, has called for exclusion orders to be imposed by the courts on people involved in the recent violence in Rathkeale, Co Limerick. Armed gardaí were called to the town on Monday night after violence erupted between rival groups, with part of the town sealed off.

“It was a truly shocking incident, there was quite a big Garda presence there yesterday evening, local residents are completely shocked and appalled,” Mr Collins told RTÉ Radio’s Today with Claire Byrne.

Armed gardaí patrol in Rathkeale after violent scenes on Monday

A number of vehicles were badly damaged in ramming incidents and machetes were allegedly produced during the violence, locals said. The violence is believed to have been caused by a feud between three travelling families, provoked by the return of one family to the Limerick town.

Acting Minister for Justice Simon Harris said the scenes witnessed on Monday were “absolutely unacceptable”.

“I have been assured an enhanced policing presence will continue to be part of the policing plan over Christmas to ensure peace and order is maintained in the town,” he said.

Mr Harris said: “There is no place for this kind of violence in our society. I know the community in Rathkeale is rightly proud of their town and abhor these appalling acts.”

Mr Collins said local residents were rightly angered by the recent incidents.

“Rathkeale is a fine town, some very fine people there, community groups are working very hard to enhance and promote the town,” he said. But Mr Collins said people returning home for Christmas had prompted the recent unrest. He said at this time of the year, the population “triples or almost quadruples” with the return of members of the travelling community. “That brings about huge challenges,” he said.

Mr Collins said he wanted to hear from garda management about their policing plan for the town. If extra resources were required he would not be found wanting in terms of pursuing them. Asked if he supported a call from a local Fianna Fáil councillor, Kevin Sheahan, a former garda, that gardaí should use batons if necessary to disperse antisocial behaviour, Mr Collins said he did.

“I agree, I think the gardaí should use whatever is available to them. I’ve no issue with An Garda Síochána using the resources or the tools or the tactical equipment that is available to them,” he said.

Mr Harris had been briefed on the situation, he added.

“It’s an ongoing situation. Primarily what people will want to hear from An Garda Síochána is how the investigation is proceeding. We’re told that it is possibly two feuding families but there has unfortunately been a few incidents in Rathkeale recently, a few weeks ago a Garda car was rammed, with a garda badly injured as a result,” he said.

“We can’t have a situation where the area is becoming swamped with people who are acting in a manner of thuggery – that simply isn’t acceptable. Businesses had to close yesterday, this happened in the middle of the day, people were collecting children from school.”

The option of exclusion orders was available to the court if people behave in a manner deemed unacceptable, said Mr Collins.

“There are certain members of the travelling community who are sullying the name of Rathkeale – that is very regrettable. More has to be done to ensure that it does not reoccur. The gardaí are dealing with the situation, they have an annual policing plan, if more is needed, I won’t be found wanting in getting resources to help complete their work. This is a huge challenge. It’s a very unique situation where the population triples, quadruples at this time of year.”

Locals say at least three separate groups are involved in a feud which they fear could result in people being seriously injured or worse. One said members of a gang linked to a crime family, who are alleged to have attempted to extort land and property from locals, have been causing “havoc” in Rathkeale for weeks.

Concerns about Christmas were voiced three weeks ago by Cllr Sheahan, who said he had been personally warned that he was a possible target for one of the feuding groups because he raised the issue of rising tensions at a meeting of local councillors.

Locals said the town was on a “knife-edge” over the last few weeks after gardaí seized weapons at a property in the town. Shots were reportedly fired at a car, while a mobile home was attacked by men wearing balaclavas and armed with slash hooks. A garda was also seriously injured in a ramming incident. The garda underwent surgery but has since returned to duty, said local sources.

Calling for an increased Garda presence in Rathkeale in anticipation of Christmas, when large numbers of people return to the area, Cllr Sheehan told a council meeting last month that “law and order has gone out the window” in the town

Speaking on Monday, Cllr Sheahan said it was “shameful” that such scenes would play out in Rathkeale “at a time of the year when traditionally extra steps are taken by the gardaí in anticipation that this type of thing is likely to happen”.

“The ordinary people of Rathkeale, both the settled and Traveller community, are totally opposed to all this. They don’t deserve this, no community deserves this,” he said.

Videos of the aftermath of Monday’s incidents were widely shared on social media and showed several extensively damaged vehicles abandoned on the street.

Fine Gael councillor Adam Tesky said he had been “inundated” with calls and texts from concerned locals. He called for an armed Garda unit to be present in the town for the foreseeable future to maintain calm.

A Garda spokeswoman said the force is investigating “a public order and dangerous driving incident” in Rathkeale on Monday afternoon.

“Gardaí received report of a number of vehicles engaged in dangerous driving on the R523 road in Rathkeale town and attended the scene,” she said. “Gardaí directed a number of people present to disperse and closed the road for examination.”