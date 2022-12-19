Armed gardaí patrolling in Rathkeale after violent scenes on Monday afternoon

Armed gardaí were patrolling Rathkeale in Co Limerick on Monday and a section of the town was sealed off after violent scenes erupted between rival groups. Photograph: Collins Courts

Armed gardaí were patrolling Rathkeale in Co Limerick on Monday night and a section of the town was sealed off after violent scenes erupted between rival groups.

Locals said the town was “like a war zone” with a number of vehicles badly damaged in ramming incidents and machetes allegedly being produced.

Fianna Fáil councillor Kevin Sheahan, a former garda, suggested that the force use all available options to restore order - including clearing those responsible from the streets with batons.

“The town is like a bombshell. These people are out of control,” a local source said of the scenes.

At least three separate groups are involved in a feud which sources fear could result in people being seriously injured or worse. One said members of a gang linked to a crime family, who are alleged to have attempted to extort land and property from locals, have been causing “havoc” in Rathkeale for weeks.

Concerns about Christmas were voiced three weeks ago by Cllr Sheahan, who said he had been personally warned that he was a possible target for one of the feuding groups because he raised the issue of rising tensions at a meeting of local councillors.

‘Knife-edge’

Locals said the town was on a “knife-edge” over the last few weeks after gardaí seized weapons at a property in the town, shots were reportedly fired at a car, a mobile home was attacked by men wearing balaclavas and armed with slash hooks, and a garda was seriously injured in a ramming incident. The garda underwent surgery but has since returned to duty, said local sources.

Calling for an increased Garda presence in Rathkeale in anticipation of Christmas, when large numbers of people return to the area, Cllr Sheehan told a council meeting last month that “law and order has gone out the window” in the town

Speaking on Monday, Cllr Sheahan said it was “shameful” that such scenes would play out in Rathkeale “at a time of the year when traditionally extra steps are taken by the gardaí in anticipation that this type of thing is likely to happen”.

“The ordinary people of Rathkeale, both the settled and Traveller community, are totally opposed to all this. They don’t deserve this, no community deserves this,” he said.

Videos of the aftermath of Monday’s incidents were widely shared on social media and showed several extensively damaged vehicles abandoned on the street.

‘Inundated’

Fine Gael councillor Adam Tesky said he had been “inundated” with calls and texts from concerned local people. He called for an armed Garda unit to be present in the town for the foreseeable future to maintain calm.

A Garda spokeswoman said the force is investigating “a public order and dangerous driving incident” in Rathkeale on Monday afternoon.

“Gardaí received report of a number of vehicles engaged in dangerous driving on the R523 road in Rathkeale town and attended the scene,” she said. “Gardaí directed a number of people present to disperse and closed the road for examination.”

Anyone with information, or who was travelling in the Rathkeale area between 2pm and 4pm on Monday who may have camera footage, is asked to contact Rathkeale Garda station on (069) 63 222, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.