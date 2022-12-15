‘Severe frost and ice’ warning as temperatures remain below freezing

Horses in heavy frost in a field in Drogheda in Co Louth on Wednesday. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA Images

A status orange low temperature and ice warning remains in place for most of the country on Thursday morning, with the national forecaster warning of “severe frost and ice”.

Met Éireann issued the warning, which remains in place until noon, due to the “extremely cold” conditions forecast on Wednesday night into Thursday, with lows of minus 5 degrees being possible.

A similar warning will come into effect at 6pm on Thursday, and will remain in place until noon on Friday.

Some of the possible effects of the cold and icy weather are “treacherous conditions”, travel disruption, potential supply and water disruption, as well as increased risks to vulnerable members of the community.

Throughout the day, Thursday will be very cold, sunny and mainly dry, with just a few wintry showers in the north and northwest.

Temperatures will remain below freezing in some parts of the midlands throughout much of the day with afternoon temperatures ranging between 0 and +3 degrees generally, but rising a few degrees higher on coastal fringes in light northwesterly winds.

Thursday night will be mainly dry tonight but freezing fog will develop, mostly in the Midlands.

Lowest temperatures will widely reach minus 5 degrees, with the Mercury dropping as low as minus 7 or minus 8 degrees in some Midland areas.

Friday morning will start mainly dry with isolated showers developing in the west and northwest.

However, the showers will become heavier and more widespread over the western half of the country during the afternoon with the chance of a few isolated thunderstorms and small hail near northwest coasts.

The showers will likely fall as rain near the coasts, transitioning to sleet and snow further inland.

It will still be very cold with afternoon highs at best inland ranging from 0 to +3 degrees, and a couple of degrees higher on the coast in mostly light to moderate southwesterly winds

Friday night won’t be as bitterly cold as previous nights, but lowest temperatures will still dip to between minus 3 degrees to plus 2 degrees, with conditions being coldest in the east.

Showery outbreaks of rain and sleet will continue in the west of the country.

Later in the night, outbreaks of rain and sleet will become more widespread with some turning to snow, especially over higher ground.

Outbreaks of mostly rain and sleet will continue on Saturday morning, but will generally become confined to coastal counties in the afternoon as good sunny spells develop.

It will turn much milder in the south later in the night as a band of rain pushes up from the south.

As it meets the cooler air over the northern half of the country it may fall as sleet, or even snow over higher ground for a time before transitioning back to rain.

Sunday will be much wilder and wetter. The rain, preceded by some sleet, with snow on higher ground, will turn heavy at times as it pushes up across the country on Sunday morning.

This will be followed by scattered showers from the south through the afternoon.