Teenage boy dies in Grand Canal in Co Kildare

A teenage boy has died after getting into difficulty in the Grand Canal in Co Kildare over the weekend.
A statement from gardaí said that at around 5.40pm on Saturday, gardaí became aware of a person struggling in the water in the Grand Canal between Ardclough and Celbridge in Co Kildare.
A number of emergency services attended the scene and the body of a male youth in his teens was recovered from the water a short time later.
The local coroner has been notified, and arrangements are being made for a postmortem.
- Sign up for push alerts and have the best news, analysis and comment delivered directly to your phone
- Find The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date
- Listen to our Inside Politics podcast for the best political chat and analysis