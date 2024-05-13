Teenage boy dies in Grand Canal in Co Kildare

A statement from gardaí said at around 5.40pm on Saturday, gardaí became aware of a person struggling in the water in the Grand Canal in between Ardclough and Celbridge in County Kildare. Photograph: Damien Eagers

A teenage boy has died after getting into difficulty in the Grand Canal in Co Kildare over the weekend.

A statement from gardaí said that at around 5.40pm on Saturday, gardaí became aware of a person struggling in the water in the Grand Canal between Ardclough and Celbridge in Co Kildare.

A number of emergency services attended the scene and the body of a male youth in his teens was recovered from the water a short time later.

The local coroner has been notified, and arrangements are being made for a postmortem.