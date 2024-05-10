Blue skies and warm temperatures in store for start of weekend

The best of the weather will come on Friday and Saturday, Met Éireann said. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill / The Irish Times

Blue skies, warm temperatures and light to moderate breezes are forecast for the weekend, according to Met Éireann.

The national forecaster said the weather is set to be warm and sunny with balmy conditions starting today, Friday, and continuing through Saturday.

Meteorologist Gerry Murphy with Met Éireann said the best of the weather would be today and Saturday with temperatures today ranging between 17 and 22 degrees. Saturday may possibly be even a little warmer in places with temperatures ranging from 18 to 22 degrees.

From Sunday, however, he said things would get a little cooler with some cloud. Temperatures are likely to only reach a high of 19 degrees.

Speaking on Met Éireann’s recorded weather forecast Mr Murphy said “from Sunday onwards the weather is set to turn that bit more unsettled”.

The forecast for the rest of the week is for more unsettled weather as Monday is expected to bring further outbreaks of rain or showers, heaviest over the eastern half of the country with a chance of thunderstorms.

Highest temperatures are expected to range between 13 to 17 degrees with light to moderate northerly breezes developing and further showers in the east on Monday night.

Early on Tuesday morning a band of persistent or heavy rain will move in from the east and will extend westwards. Localised flooding is possible, especially in Leinster. It will be noticeably cooler than previous days with highest temperatures of 11 to 14 degrees and moderate northwest winds. On Tuesday night there will be further spells of rain or showers.

The current forecast for Wednesday and Thursday is for continuing to feel quite cool with further showers, some heavy. Temperatures will range from about 11 to 15 degrees with mostly light to moderate breezes.