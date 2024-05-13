Bord Pleanála to reconsider application for 463 Leopardstown homes following court challenges

An application for permission to build 463 homes in Leopardstown will be considered afresh by An Bord Pleanála.

An application for permission to build 463 homes in Leopardstown, Dublin, will be considered afresh by An Bord Pleanála following successful High Court challenges to the original approval.

Mr Justice David Holland was on Monday told the board had acknowledged its decision was flawed and was agreeing to an order quashing its April 2022 planning permission for the residential development and childcare facility on a 6.77-acre site at St Joseph’s House, near Brewery Road.

The judge made the order in two cases brought separately against the board by Leopardstown Action Group and environmental activist John Conway, from Dundalk, Co Louth.

All sides in both actions agreed the planning application should be sent back to the board to be reconsidered in accordance with law. It was also agreed that the board should pay the applicants’ legal costs.

Sliverpines Limited, a subsidiary of developer Neil Collins’s Homeland Group, had secured fast-track permission for its project under the now-expired Strategic Housing Development scheme.

The proposal is for six apartment blocks of up to 10 storeys. The project would be a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom homes.

In the High Court, the residents, represented by barrister John Kenny and FP Logue Solicitors, and Mr Conway, represented by Stephen Dodd SC and BKC Solicitors, separately alleged An Bord Pleanála had made legal errors that invalidated its planning decision.

The developer, represented by McCann Fitzgerald, was a notice party to the cases.