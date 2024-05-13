Two yellow warnings in place as heavy rain forecast across country

There are two yellow weather warnings in place, warning of heavy rain which could lead to localised flooding. Photograph: DWalker44

People enjoying the warm and sunny weather in recent days should prepare for change, with heavy rain and lower temperatures forecast for some parts of the country.

There are two yellow weather warnings in place, warning of heavy rain which could lead to localised flooding, difficult travelling conditions and poor visibility.

One warning is in place Cork, Kerry and Waterford until 1pm on Monday, while the second warning was issued by the UK Met Office for Antrim, Armagh, Down, Tyrone and Derry, which is in place until 6am on Tuesday.

Overall, Met Éireann said outbreaks of rain will extend northwards on Monday morning, with heavy falls in places.

It will clear to sunshine and showers in the southwest by early afternoon, which will gradually extend to almost all areas, except Ulster. However, some of the showers will be heavy.

It will be cooler than in recent days with highest temperatures of 13 to 17 degrees.

Overnight, there will be some clearer spells, with further patchy rain, mainly across northern areas early on and later across southern counties.

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with scattered outbreaks of rain and drizzle, which will turn heavier in the afternoon. There will be some mild sunny spells in places too, with highest temperatures between 14 and 19 degrees.

Looking ahead, there will be scattered showers and light winds most days. There will also be mild or warm sunshine in parts too.

Wednesday, once again, will have sunny spells and scattered showers, most frequent in the Southwest with much of the North and Northeast staying dry.

It will be dry and mostly clear overnight with areas of mist and fog forming in near calm.

Sunshine and scattered showers feature on Thursday as well, though some of the showers will be heavy.

It will be a warm day, with highest temperatures of 18 to 22 degrees.

Temperatures will fall back on Friday in moderate northwest winds with highs of 13 to 18 degrees. It will be another day of sunny spells and scattered showers with some areas again staying fully dry.