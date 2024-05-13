Have your say: Have you been let down by your car insurer following an incident?

In a recent Pricewatch article, a reader named Claire outlined how her insurer paid out on a claim after an incident that caused minimal damage to another other party’s vehicle. Both parties knew each other and they both agreed on €260 for the scrape caused by the reader. However, then the other driver also claimed that she would need a new child car seat following the incident. Claire phoned up and informed her insurance company of what was going on and how on advice from the Road Safety Authority, a new car seat was not needed. Regardless, Claire’s insurer paid out €1,602.13 to the other driver. As a result, her no-claims bonus will be lost and her insurance premium will be raised “as a result of this nasty turn of events”.

[ Ireland’s ‘sick’ car insurance system: A scrape involving two drivers who know each other turns ‘nasty’ ]

