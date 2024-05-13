Trump’s former fixer Michael Cohen expected to testify in hush-money trial

Michael Cohen’s $130,000 hush money payment to the adult film starStormy Daniels before the 2016 election is at the centre of Donal Trump's trial. Photograph: Yuki Iwamura/AP

Donald Trump’s estranged former fixer Michael Cohen is expected to begin giving testimony on Monday that could determine whether jurors convict the former US president of illegally hiding a payment to silence an adult film star who said they had a sexual encounter.

For nearly a decade Mr Cohen (57), worked as an executive and lawyer at Mr Trump’s New York-based family real estate company and once said he would take a bullet for Mr Trump, a Republican trying to take back the White House from president Joe Biden in this year’s US election.

Mr Trump’s personal lawyer from the start of the White House years in 2017, Mr Cohen broke with him when federal prosecutors investigating Mr Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign honed in on Mr Cohen, now one of Mr Trump’s most outspoken critics, frequently disparaging him on social media and on podcasts.

On Friday, judge Juan Merchan urged prosecutors to tell Mr Cohen to stop making public statements about the case after defence lawyer Todd Blanche said Mr Cohen had spoken on social media while wearing a T-shirt showing Trump behind bars.

Mr Cohen’s $130,000 hush money payment to the adult film star Stormy Daniels before the 2016 election about a 2006 sexual encounter she says she and Mr Trump had is at the centre of the trial, which began on April 15th in New York state criminal court in Manhattan.

Former US president Donald Trump speaks to the media during his criminal trial for allegedly covering up hush money payments. Photograph: Jeenah Moon - Pool/Getty Images

Prosecutors with Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s office say Mr Trump falsely labelled his reimbursement payments to Mr Cohen in 2017 as legal expenses in his New York-based real estate company’s books.

They say the altered business records covered up election-law and tax-law violations that elevate the 34 counts Mr Trump faces from misdemeanours to felonies punishable by up to four years in prison.

Mr Trump has pleaded not guilty to all 34 counts and denies having had a sexual encounter with Ms Daniels. He argues the case is a politically motivated attempt to interfere with his campaign. Mr Bragg, the prosecutor, is a Democrat.

“Fat Alvin, corrupt guy,” Mr Trump said of Mr Bragg at a New Jersey political rally on Saturday night.

Prosecutors say the payment to Ms Daniels was part of an illegal scheme to influence the 2016 election by buying the silence of people with potentially damaging information. Mr

Trump’s lawyers say it was to spare him embarrassment with his family.

Mr Cohen in 2018 pleaded guilty to violating federal campaign finance law with the payment to Ms Daniels. He testified that Mr Trump directed him to make the payment. Prosecutors in that federal case never charged Trump with a crime.

Mr Trump’s defence lawyers have told the 12 jurors and six alternates that Mr Cohen is a liar and cannot be believed. They say he acted on his own when paying Ms Daniels and seek to distance Mr Trump from the reimbursement checks and invoices at the heart of the case.

Mr Cohen has admitted to lying under oath multiple times, providing substantial fodder for the defence to undermine his credibility.

He admitted to lying to the US Congress in 2017 about a Trump Organisation property project in Moscow, but has since said he did so to protect Mr Trump.

He also pleaded guilty to violating tax law in 2018, but now says he did not commit that crime. – Reuters