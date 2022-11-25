Man in his 80s dies in road incident in Co Leitrim

The man was driving a car that was in collision with a tractor. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

A man in his 80s has died in a road traffic incident in Co Leitrim.

The man was driving a car that was in collision with a tractor at about 5pm on Friday on the R280 between Drumkeeran and Manorhamilton, gardaí said.

He was taken to Sligo University Hospital where he later died.

No one else was reported to have been injured.

READ MORE

The road was closed on Friday evening and the services of forensic collision investigators have been requested. Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to the collision to come forward. Any road users who may have camera footage, including dashcam, and were travelling on the R280 at Killargue at 4.30pm-5.30pm are asked to make this footage available to gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Manorhamilton Garda station on 071 982 0620, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.