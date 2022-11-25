Ireland

Man in his 80s dies in road incident in Co Leitrim

Collision occurred at about 5pm on Friday

A Garda road closure close to the scene near Aclint Bridge in Ardee, Co Louth, after three women were killed and two men seriously injured in a road accident involving three cars. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Friday July 21, 2017. Gardai said one woman, aged 39, was driving one of the cars, and the two other women, aged 69 and 37, were passengers. See PA story ACCIDENT Deaths Ireland. Photo credit should read: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

The man was driving a car that was in collision with a tractor. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

Fri Nov 25 2022 - 22:14

A man in his 80s has died in a road traffic incident in Co Leitrim.

The man was driving a car that was in collision with a tractor at about 5pm on Friday on the R280 between Drumkeeran and Manorhamilton, gardaí said.

He was taken to Sligo University Hospital where he later died.

No one else was reported to have been injured.

READ MORE

The road was closed on Friday evening and the services of forensic collision investigators have been requested. Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to the collision to come forward. Any road users who may have camera footage, including dashcam, and were travelling on the R280 at Killargue at 4.30pm-5.30pm are asked to make this footage available to gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Manorhamilton Garda station on 071 982 0620, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

LATEST STORIES