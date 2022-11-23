Union calls on Minister for talks on proposed changes to Garda support staff recruitment

Minister for Justice Helen McEntee said that 'empowering the Garda Commissioner to recruit Garda staff directly will enable the different skills and experience of Garda members and staff to be leveraged'. Photograph: Gareth Chaney/ Collins Photos

Proposals to change the way that An Garda Síochána recruits clerical and other support staff have been criticised by the trade union Fórsa, which represents more than 3,000 civil servants currently working with the force. and has called for the Minister for Justice to discuss the changes with it.

On Tuesday, Helen McEntee received support at Cabinet to press ahead with the Policing, Security and Community Safety Bill, which she said would “build on the achievements of An Garda Síochána and strengthen the organisation for the demands of the coming decades”.

The Bill contains a wide range of changes to the way the force is managed but the union is concerned at the proposals it contains for An Garda Síochána to directly recruit for roles currently performed by civil servants.

The union said the move would cut those staff off from the Civil Service, severely limiting their promotional opportunities, and potentially subjecting them to more onerous terms of employment.

READ MORE

The Fórsa assistant general secretary with responsibility for the sector, Jim Mitchell, said the union was surprised no engagement took place before the Bill went to Cabinet this week despite its request for a meeting with the Minister.

A key concern, he suggested, is to obtain clarity regarding existing staff who, he said do not want to become “landlocked” in An Garda Síochána having joined the much wider Civil Service.

“There is no clarity as to what is going to happen with existing staff,” he said.

“And the reality is that if people wanted to be a Garda they would have applied to be a Garda. As it is, they are generally very happy to work with the force but it is as part of their wider life cycle around the Civil Service.

“There are already problems because of these proposed changes. Since November 3rd, we have been notified that Garda management has put a freeze on people transferring out of the service there because they have been having difficulties recruiting new people in.

“That’s because people don’t want to go there now because they don’t want to get stuck there. That’s absolutely not what they are looking for. They are civil servants and they want to remain civil servants, they do not want to become landlocked in An Garda Síochána.”

Announcing Government support for the Bill, which deals extensively with oversight among other issues, Ms McEntee said “empowering the Garda Commissioner to recruit Garda staff directly will enable the different skills and experience of Garda members, and staff to be leveraged to contribute to enhancing the capacity of the organisation to deliver”.

“In the case of existing Garda staff, I want to assure them that there will be engagement with their trade unions before any change in their status takes effect,” she said.

Mr Mitchell said the commitment to engagement was reassuring but expressed surprise the union was not among the stakeholders met with in advance of the Bill going to Cabinet despite it having conveyed concerns over the changes proposed.

He called for immediate talks on the issue. The department has been contacted for a response.