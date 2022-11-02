Wind and rain warning in effect across Ireland until Wednesday evening

A status yellow wind and rain warning is in effect across Ireland until 9pm tonight.

Met Éireann has warned it will be very windy across the country on Wednesday, with widespread gales, southerly veering westerly.

Some severe and damaging gusts may occur, with potential for localised wave overtopping along Atlantic coasts. Heavy rain may lead to localised flooding.

The UK Met Office has also issued a wind warning and rain warning for Northern Ireland, which is valid until 8pm on Wednesday evening.

A status orange marine storm warning is in operation from Mizen Head to Slyne Head to Malin Head and on the Irish Sea north of Anglesey. A status yellow gale warning is in place for all Irish coasts and on the Irish Sea. Both of these warnings are in place until late tonight.

Met Éireann forecasts very windy and locally stormy weather today, with heavy, squally rain. Thunderstorms will track eastwards, bringing flooding in place. There may be damaging gusts of wind, especially near the south and west coasts. However, rain will clear in eastern counties in the early afternoon, with sunny spells and thundery showers of rain or hail following.

Tonight, there will be heavy showers in the Atlantic counties with more general rain in the west and southwest later. It will turn cold, with lowest temperatures of two to six degrees. Winds will moderate overnight, but will pick up along the southwest in the morning.

Thursday will see scattered outbreaks of thundery rain moving in across the country, with some local hail and lightning.