Woman dies following Limerick collision, while in Dublin a man is stable following a house fire in Ballymun

A woman in her 30s has died following a two-car collision on the N21 near Rathkeale in Co Limerick at 4.15 on Monday afternoon. Gardaí and emergency services were in attendance at the scene on the Newcastlewest side of Rathkeale, at an area known locally as “the Pike”, and the woman was taken to University Hospital Limerick where she was pronounced dead.

The three passengers in her car, a man in his 30s and two young children, were also removed to hospital where their condition is said to be not life-threatening. The driver of the second car, a male in his 20s, was also taken to hospital. His injures too are not life-threatening.

The road is closed to allow for a technical examination to be conducted by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators and local diversions are in place. Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to come forward. Any road-users with camera footage, including dash-cam, from the N21 south of Rathkeale at the time of the collision are asked to provide it to gardaí.

In Dublin a man in his 50s was taken to the Mater hospital following a house fire in Ballymun. He was described as “stable” on Monday night. It was one of three house fires dealt with by Dublin Fire Brigade on a busy Halloween night. A woman suffered from smoke inhalation at a house fire in Cabra, while they also dealt with a house fire at Clondalkin.

Between midnight on Sunday and almost 10pm on Monday night the Fire Brigade dealt with 229 calls, 167 of which were Halloween-related. The figure was higher that the 186 it dealt with last year, 156 of which were Halloween-related, but well down on the 300-400 averages for Halloween pre-Covid.

The Fire Brigade was also called out on Monday night to deal with flooding in Raheny village.

Earlier on Monday gardaí from Ronanstown in Dublin, as part of Operation Tombola, confiscated a large quantity of fireworks following a search of a residence in Dublin 12 and seized “in excess of €8,000.” Gardaí in Ballymun seized a large amount of fireworks at a house and a man in his 20s was arrested.

Gardaí at Fitzgibbon St confiscated a large amount of pallets on Monday as well as a quantity of fireworks, while, along with Dublin City Council staff, they removed “350 tyres and 300 pallets” in the Dublin 12 area on Monday morning.