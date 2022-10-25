Russians and Belarusians removed from Irish short stay visa scheme

The changes to the short-stay visa waiver scheme were agreed at a meeting of the Cabinet on Tuesday, following a proposal brought forward by Minister for Justice Helen McEntee. Photo: Gareth Chaney/ Collins Photos

Russian and Belarusian citizens travelling to Ireland from the UK will no longer be able to avail of a “visa waiver” scheme allowing them to enter the Republic without obtaining an additional Irish visa.

The changes to the short-stay visa waiver scheme were agreed at a meeting of the Cabinet on Tuesday, following a proposal brought forward by Minister for Justice Helen McEntee.

The scheme currently allows citizens from more than 20 countries, who have a valid visa to travel to the UK, travel to the Republic without obtaining an additional Irish visa.

Countries included on the visa waiver scheme include India, Vietnam, Thailand, China, Turkey, Saudi Arabia and Peru among others.

READ MORE

The decision to remove Russia and Belarus from countries that can avail of the waiver comes in response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine earlier this year.

Commenting on Tuesday, Ms McEntee said the invasion of Ukraine by Russian forces was a “severe breach of international law”.

“Ireland continues to support action at a European and United Nations level to call for an end to the unjustified war on Ukraine. With active Irish support, the EU has initiated the largest ever package of sanctions against the Russian leadership,” she said.

Alongside the changes to the visa entitlements, the Government has said it will also refuse to recognise new Russian passports issued to residents in areas of Ukraine it has occupied by force, as well as parts of Georgia.

Ms McEntee said this practice by Russia was a “grave infringement of international law and the territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of both countries”.

“Irish authorities will not recognise Russian passports issued in occupied foreign regions for the purpose of issuing visas and crossing external borders,” the Minister said.

The Department of Justice said this will not affect the rights of Ukrainians in any area to claim temporary protection in Ireland.