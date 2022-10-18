Met Éireann issues orange weather warning for south of the country

Met Éireann has issued an orange weather warning for Cork, Kerry, Waterford, Wexford and Wicklow. It is forecasting heavy rain between Tuesday and Wednesday night, with the possibility of thundery downpours leading to localised flooding.

It has also issued a yellow warning for heavy rain on Tuesday and Wednesday in Carlow, Kilkenny and Tipperary.

A small craft warning for all coasts of Ireland is in place until 6am on Thursday, as southeast to east winds are expected to reach force 6 or higher at times.

In Cork clean-up efforts are continuing after 55mm of rain fell on Sunday in the city, almost four times the 15mm predicted in a yellow rain warning that was active from 1pm. Roads affected included the South City Link Road, the N40 South Ring Road and roads in Blackpool, Douglas and Togher. Localised flooding affected the North Mall and Ballyphehane. The city council said crews had ensured that the city’s network of trash screens and gullies were all clear in advance of the downpour. “However, given the volume and intensity of rain, with much of the rain falling over a 30-minute period, localised flooding occurred as the drainage network struggled to cope.”

In south Co Dublin, a burst water main has cut off supplies to tens of thousands of homes and businesses.

The burst has affected the water supply to properties in Rathfarnham, Rathdown, Crannagh, Terenure, Milltown, Rathgar, Ranelagh, Bushy Park, Rathmines, Harold’s Cross and surrounding areas.

Irish water and Dublin City Council have repair crews working to restore supplies but services will continue to be affected throughout the day.

Work on the burst main is expected to continue until about 8pm and homes and businesses have been advised it may take two to three hours after water is restored to achieve a full supply.