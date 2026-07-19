Sport

Late time penalty costs Alex Dunne podium at Spa-Francorchamps

Offaly driver finishes fourth in Belgian Grand Prix in Formula Two

Alex Dunne’s 12 points for fourth still leaves him in fourth place in the championship standings. Photograph: Simon Galloway/Getty
Alex Dunne’s 12 points for fourth still leaves him in fourth place in the championship standings. Photograph: Simon Galloway/Getty
Ian O'Riordan
Sun Jul 19 2026 - 12:462 MIN READ

A late time penalty for exceeding the track limits ultimately cost Alex Dunne a podium place in round eight of the Formula Two championship in the Belgian Grand Prix at Spa-Francorchamps.

Starting on the grid in third, Dunne was well positioned for a podium finish throughout the red-flag-interrupted contest, which meant the race went to time rather than the full-25 lap distance.

With eight minutes remaining, Dunne was sitting in second behind Rafael Camara, when along with Noel León, he was handed the five-second time penalty for exceeding track limits one too many times.

With 21 laps ultimately reached, Camara held on for the win, a second feature race victory this season for the Brazilian driver with Invicta Racing. While the 20-year-old Offaly driver originally finished second, the five-second penalty shuffled him down to fourth, just 0.4 of a second behind Nikola Tsolov, the Bulgarian of Campos Racing still leading the championship race.

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Tasanapol Inthraphuvasak from Thailand pulled off his first podium finish in second, also benefiting from Dunne’s time penalty.

Renowned as one of the most demanding circuits on the calendar, the race also saw Gabriele Minì incur a five-second time penalty for tagging Roman Bilinski at the first corner, which he served during his pit stop. León had fought his way before from last on the grid to fourth by the chequered flag, but his five-second time penalty dropped him back to seventh.

Dunne’s 12 points for fourth still leaves him in fourth place in the championship standings, Tsolov leading on 161 points ahead of Minì, who stays second on 134. Camara is third with 125 points, with Dunne fourth on 108 points, ahead of León on 75.

Dunne had narrowly missed out on another podium after finishing fourth at the British Grand Prix at Silverstone two weeks ago. He’d also missed out on the podium at the Austrian Grand Prix, finishing sixth, after previously enjoying three successive runner-up positions in Montreal, Monaco and then Barcelona.

In the teams’ standings, Campos Racing retain their lead at the top with 236 points, with Dunne’s Rodin Motorsport second on 165, just two points ahead of MP Motorsport. The drivers will be back out on track next weekend for round nine of the championship in Budapest.

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Ian O'Riordan

Ian O'Riordan

Ian O'Riordan is an Irish Times sports journalist writing on athletics