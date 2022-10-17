Windy conditions leave hundreds without power

A wind warning has been issued for counties Clare, Cork, Kerry, Limerick, Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo, Sligo until noon on Monday. Image: windy.com

A yellow wind warning remains in place in the west of the country this morning as about 400 properties are without power.

The wind warning has been issued for counties Clare, Cork, Kerry, Limerick, Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo, Sligo until noon on Monday.

Met Éireann has warned that “disruption is expected” as southeasterly winds will reach mean speeds of 65km/h with gusts of 110km/h near coasts and exposed areas.

Cork City Council said crews worked overnight to clear streets, with Blackpool and Douglas Street particularly affected by heavy flooding.

READ MORE

According to the ESB’s online powercheck, a small number of properties are without power in Cork, Limerick, Carlow, Westmeath and Cavan.

Met Éireann said it will be windy at first this morning with strong and gusty winds easing by early afternoon. Scattered showers will also gradually clear northwards, becoming mainly dry with good spells of sunshine. Highest temperatures will be between 12 and 15 degrees.

It will be mainly dry and chilly on Monday night with long clear spells and lowest temperatures of zero to five degrees generally.

Tuesday is expected to be a mostly dry and sunny day though cloudier with patchy light rain or drizzle in the southwest. Highest temperatures will be between 12 to 16 degrees.