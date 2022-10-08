Ireland stands shocked at ‘terrible tragedy’ unfolding in Co Donegal, President says

All of Ireland stands shocked at the “terrible tragedy” unfolding in a small tightly knit village in Co Donegal where nine people have been confirmed dead and others injured after an explosion at a petrol station, President Michael D Higgins has said.

Leading a torrent of tributes to those killed, their loved ones and emergency services still working through the rubble in the aftermath of the incident at Creeslough, near Dunfanaghy and overlooking Sheephaven Bay, Mr Higgins described it as a “terrible blow” to the community.

“May I, as President, express what I know will be the shock shared by all people throughout the country on learning of the terrible tragedy which has unfolded in Creeslough, Co Donegal,” he said on Saturday.

“All of our thoughts must go out to all of those who have been affected. Those who have received news of the loss of a loved one, those injured and, most of all, those who are waiting with anxiety for news of their loved ones.

“This tragedy is a terrible blow to a community that is closely knit and where every loss and injury will be felt by every member of the community and far beyond.”

President Higgins said “special tribute” must be paid to local community and emergency services “across the island who have reacted so swiftly to the scene of the explosion and have continued to work through the night.”

“All of our best thoughts and prayers go to those who have lost their lives and their families,” he said.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said he expects the death toll to rise as it turns to a search and recovery effort.

“It’s very difficult for the families concerned in the community. We are with them and will be with them for the time ahead,” Mr Martin said.

“A shocking toll and there will be more, and it’s a search operation now and we hope and pray. It has been a very, very terrible 24 hours for them as news of this explosion arrived.

“There were people in the vicinity. They’ve had a lot of anxiety and stress and they’re waiting and waiting for news.

“The (emergency) services, and I’ve been talking to them, have been really, really courageous and have given great support.

“Many families will go through and are going through a terrible trauma right now and we have to rally around and I know the community will rally around, I know all the people in the vicinity of the community that will rally around.”

Sinn Féin president Mary Lou McDonald said there is “shock right across the island” and further afield among the global Irish diaspora as people think of “those who didn’t come home.”

“Our thoughts and prayers are with families and friends of those who tragically lost their lives, those who were injured, and those still holding vigil waiting on news of their loved ones,” she said.

“We send love and solidarity to the people of Creeslough who this morning woke to incredible sorrow.”

Ms McDonald also praised emergency services working since Friday afternoon to rescue survivors and recover bodies and those still missing.

“This is a devastating loss for a small community,” she said.

“There is shock right across the island and among Irish people everywhere. We are all holding our loved ones a little closer and a little tighter this morning.

“We are thinking of those who went to a petrol station on a Friday afternoon but didn’t come home. We are all standing in solidarity with the community in Creeslough in the difficult hours that lie ahead.”

Police Service of Northern Ireland chief constable Simon Byrne said: “Our thoughts this morning are with those affected by the unfolding tragedy in Creeslough.”

Minister for Children Roderic O’Gorman offered his “deepest sympathies to the families of those who have died in Creeslough and to the community across Donegal.”

Labour leader Ivana Bacik described the events as “heartbreaking” and “terrible”, adding: “All thoughts, sympathies and solidarity with the community in Co Donegal following this awful tragedy.”

SDLP MLA Cara Hunter said “there are no words that could comfort these families today.”

“My heart is with all those who’ve died, been injured and those still without answers,” she said.

“Thank you to emergency services for their hard work.. such a sad time for this close knit community.”

The Women’s Council of Ireland said its thoughts were with the families of the dead, injured and missing after the explosion which was “devastating for everyone.”

Minister for Higher Education Simon Harris said Ireland was holding the families and community in its hearts as a “deep sadness and numbing grief engulfs our country.”

Bishop of Kildare and Leighlin Denis Nulty said: “As the sun rises this day over Creeslough and over all of us on this island, may the community there know that they are in our prayers, those who are bereaved, those searching through the rubble, those waiting for news of loved ones.”

In a statement, the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) said it was offering full support to the emergency services.

Phil Ní Sheaghdha, INMO general secretary, said its “deepest sympathies are firstly with the families who have tragically lost a loved one following yesterday’s incident in Creeslough.”

“Our thoughts and solidarity are with our colleagues across the emergency services who have been working on the scene since yesterday,” she added.

“In the middle of a terrible tragedy, emergency services and Letterkenny University Hospital staff are doing all they can to support the bereaved and the wider community of Creeslough.

“INMO members in Donegal are now operating in extremely difficult circumstances. Our Organisation will continue to offer our full support and solidarity with our members in the northwest in the extremely difficult days and weeks ahead.”

The explosion happened shortly after 3pm on Friday, destroying a section of an apartment block and an Applegreen service station on the outskirts of the village.

Joe Barret, chief executive of service station chain Applegreen, said it was “a very dark day for Creeslough” and “for all of us in the wider Applegreen family.”

“This is a hugely tragic event, and I would like to offer our deepest sympathies to the families and friends of the deceased, and to the entire community in Creeslough,” he said.

“We are utterly shocked and saddened at what happened yesterday. I would also like to offer our thanks to the emergency services, and first responders, who are dealing with the incident.

“We have been working with our local partners in Creeslough since 2014. We are providing them with assistance and support locally at this very difficult time. The Applegreen in Creeslough is at the very heart of the village and contains the local post office and supermarket.

“Our thoughts and our prayers are with the people of Creeslough. Today we mourn those who have lost their lives alongside the entire country.

“We will continue to assist and support our partners, and the wider Creeslough community, in the days and weeks ahead.”