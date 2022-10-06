Winning ticket in €8.9m jackpot sold in Co Meath

The person who purchased the winning ticket for Wednesday's draw is the 8th Lotto jackpot winner of this year.

A shop in Co Meath sold last night’s €8.9 million winning Lotto jackpot ticket.

The National Lottery has urged Lotto players in the county to check their tickets to see if they are Ireland’s 8th Lotto jackpot winner of the year.

The winning numbers for Wednesday’s draw were 3, 8, 20, 24, 28, 29 and the bonus was 40. The National Lottery said the winning shop location will be revealed on Friday.

The winner, who has yet to make contact with the National Lottery, is advised to sign the back of their ticket and to keep it safe.

“The winner should make contact with the National Lottery prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or email claims@lottery.ie and arrangements will be made for them to claim their prize,” the National Lottery said in a statement.