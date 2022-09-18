Man killed in Co Limerick crash

A man has died in a single vehicle crash in Co Limerick. The incident occurred at Shanbally on the outskirts of Abbeyfeale, Co Limerick at about 6.10pm on Sunday.

The driver and sole occupant of the car, a male aged in his 70s, was fatally injured during the collision. The road, the R555 towards Duagh, Co Kerry is currently closed, as the scene of the collision is preserved pending a technical examination by Garda forensic collision investigators. Local diversions are currently in place.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward and any road users with video footage (including dash cam) are asked to make this available. Anyone with information can contact Newcastlewest Garda station on 069 20650 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.