Post-mortems on boy (2) and girl (5) conclude after Westmeath car fire

Gardaí are continuing to investigate the deaths of a two-year-old boy and five-year-old girl following a car fire in Multyfarnham, Co Westmeath, on Friday.

Gardaí said post-mortems by the State Pathologist Dr Sally Ann Collis have concluded.

The full results from the examination are not being released “for operational reasons”.

A woman in her 40s, who is believed to be the mother, was airlifted from the scene to a Dublin hospital. Her injuries are said to be serious, but not life-threatening.

It is understood that passersby had spotted the car ablaze on the Coole road and notified gardaí. One motorist has been credited with helping the mother from the car through the window.

The road remained closed from when the incident began at 4pm on Friday before being reopened at 6pm on Saturday.

The two-year-old boy was also helped through the window but was taken to the Midlands Regional Hospital, Mullingar, where he was pronounced dead.

Remains discovered inside the car were confirmed as the five-year-old girl.

Forensic examination of the vehicle by the Garda Technical Bureau is continuing.

Purple flowers have been left near the scene with a note that reads: “Sleep little angels, from your senior infant friends.”

Sinn Féin TD for Longford-Westmeath Sorca Clarke expressed her condolences to the family and friends of those who lost their lives.

“Desperately sad news from Multyfarnham. My thoughts and deepest sympathies are with the family, friends and loved ones. Thoughts also with the emergency services and all who came to their aid.”

An Garda Síochána continue to appeal to any person with any information in relation to this incident to contact them.

The Incident room at Mullingar Garda station can be contacted on 044 9384000, or contact the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.