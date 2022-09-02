Man (70s) dies during incident while swimming in Co Limerick

Gardaí are treating the death of a man who was swimming in Co Limerick as a tragic accident. Photograph: Bryan O’Brien

Gardaí are treating as a tragic accident the death of a man who was swimming in Co Limerick last night.

Gardaí were working on a theory that the man, aged in his 70s, may have suffered a medical condition, which led him to getting into difficulty while swimming in the Shannon Estuary near Kilteery Pier, west Co Limerick, shortly before 8pm, on Thursday night.

“Gardaí and emergency services responded to an incident at Kilteery Pier in Kilteery Town, Co Limerick, on Thursday evening, at approximately 7.45pm. A man, aged in his 70s, had got into difficulty in the water, he was removed from the water and pronounced dead a short time later,” said a Garda spokesman.

“His body was taken to the mortuary at University Hospital Limerick.”

A postmortem will be conducted by a local pathologist and an inquest will likely be held by the Limerick coroner at a later date.

While gardaí said on Friday their “investigations are ongoing”, they were treating the man’s death as a tragic accident.