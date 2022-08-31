Man in his 60s dies on Wexford farm

Emergency services along with gardaí were quickly on the scene, however, the seriously injured man was pronounced dead a short while later. Photograph: Eric Luke

A man in his early 60s has died in a farm accident in Co Wexford.

The accident occurred at 9am on land in Ballycrystal, Kiltealy, Co Wexford. It is understood the man died after being trapped under the tractor he was working on.

Emergency services along with gardaí were quickly on the scene, however, the seriously injured man was pronounced dead a short while later.

His remains were taken to University Hospital Waterford where a postmortem will be carried out at a later date.

The Health Safety Authority has been notified and an investigation into the circumstances of his death has been launched, which is routine.