Public sector pay talks conclude with proposals for potential deal

Representatives from the Irish Congress of Trade Unions’ public services committee began a fresh round of meetings with Department of Public Expenditure and Reform officials at the Workplace Relations Commission on Monday. Photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times

Talks on a new public sector pay deal have concluded but details of a potential agreement remain under wraps.

The Workplace Relations Commission (WRC) is currently preparing a document on the proposed agreement.

Representatives from the Irish Congress of Trade Unions’ (Ictu) public services committee began a fresh round of meetings with Department of Public Expenditure and Reform officials at the Workplace Relations Commission on Monday.

The talks continued throughout the night as they sought to agree deal on pay increases to help workers amid the cost-of-living crisis.

The WRC proposals are to be considered at a special meeting of Ictu’s public services committee at 10am.

[ Q+A: What chance is there of a deal being done at the public sector pay talks? ]

“This has been very difficult and neither side has got exactly what they wanted from it,” said Ictu president Kevin Callinan on Tuesday.

“Terms have been concluded and the Workplace Relations Commission has placed a moratorium on their efforts to broker a deal,” he said.

“It’s always good when you conclude a process like this and this has been a particularly difficult one, it’s six months since we called for a review of the pay agreement.

“It will be a matter now for the public services committee of Ictu and the individual unions to evaluate the terms and decide whether or not they should be put to ballots of individual unions and then we will decide at 10am how we take this forward.”

On Tuesday morning the Association of Garda Sergeants and Inspectors (AGSI) said it had been a “long and difficult night” for its negotiators at the WRC.

“We await a document from them which we will share with our National Executive this morning and then update our members,” it said.

The possibility of public sector unions balloting for industrial action remained on the table as unions headed into the talks with the Government.

The Irish Times revealed on Monday that an improved pay offer to public servants is likely to be made by the Government in a bid to avoid a series of threatened strikes over the rising cost of living.

Sources briefed on the issue said that the new offer would be no more than an additional 1 per cent on top of the existing 5 per cent offer between now and the end of next year which is already on the table since early summer.

Previous talks in June stalled when the original 5 per cent offer was rejected by unions as “not credible”.

Union officials declined to comment on the extra 1 per cent expected to be in a revised Government offer as they arrived at the WRC just before lunchtime on Monday.