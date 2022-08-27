Gardaí march from The Gresham Hotel to Dublin Castle to mark centenary

Gardaí will replicate this photo taken at Dublin Castle in 1922, of then-Commissioner Michael Staines and his newly formed police service arrive at Dublin Castle for the handover of power from the British administration. Photograph: Supplied by An Garda Síochána

Over 400 gardaí will march from The Gresham Hotel to Dublin Castle to mark 100 years since the first Garda Commissioner, Michael Staines, accompanied by members of Ireland’s new police service received the handover of policing duties from the British.

The parade to mark the centenary of An Garda Síochána begins at The Gresham Hotel as this was the location for the meeting in February 1922 of the Committee formed by Michael Collins to establish a new police service for the State.

This parade will include members of the Garda Band, Garda Ceremonial Unit, Garda Officers Corps and several other Garda Units. Approximately 450 Gardaí will be on parade at the event and live coverage will be provided for those in attendance at the Castle.

At 12pm noon sharp An Garda Síochána will replicate the historical photograph taken on August 17th, 1922 of then-Commissioner Michael Staines arriving with his newly formed Police Service.

This will be followed by a ceremonial event within the grounds of Dublin Castle which will include a formal address by both the Minister for Justice, Helen McEntee T.D and the Commissioner of An Garda Síochána, Drew Harris.