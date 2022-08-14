Man drowns while swimming in Co Clare lake

A man has drowned while swimming in a lake in Co Clare on Saturday evening.

The incident occurred at around 6.30pm at Ballyalla Lake on the outskirts of Ennis. The man, believed to be in his late 40s, is understood to have dived into the water at the old pier.

It is understood a number of young men jumped in when the man got in difficulty and managed to bring him to shore. The local lifeguard ran to assist, and gardaí, the National Ambulance Service and Irish Coast Guard were all alerted.

Efforts were made to resuscitate the man, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

His body was removed to the mortuary at University Hospital Limerick for postmortem. Gardaí will investigate and prepare a file for the county coroner, who will hold an inquest at a later date.