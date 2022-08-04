Man and woman drown while swimming at Ballybunion

The Irish Coast Guard Sikorski helicopter, Rescue 115 was tasked from Shannon as part of the rescue operation. Photograph: Eric Luke / THE IRISH TIMES

The bodies of a man and woman who drowned after they got into difficulty while swimming off Ballybunion in North Kerry this evening have been recovered.

The alarm was raised sometime before 7pm when the Irish Coast Guard Marine Rescue Co-Ordination Centre Valentia received a call and a major search and rescue operation was into place.

The Irish Coast Guard Sikorski helicopter, Rescue 115 was tasked from Shannon while both the Ballybunion Community Inshore Rescue boat and Kilrush RNLI Lifeboat were also launched.

The body of one of the swimmers was brought ashore while the operation was being launched and the person was pronounced dead by a local GP as the search operation for the second person began.

The second casualty was recovered from the water by the Ballybunion Community Inshore Community Boat and brought ashore where they too were pronounced dead by the local GP.

It’s understood that both bodies have been removed to University Hospital Kerry in Tralee for post-mortems which will form part of a Garda file into the tragedy for inquests at the Coroners Court.

Gardaí have begun taking witness statements from people who were in the area at the time but no details have been released yet as to the identities of the deceased, their ages or where they were from.